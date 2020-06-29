Technology And Society With Aki Anasasiou

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Next phase of air travel under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Desmond Latham
Today at 16:52
AA predicts fuel hike for July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:08
Public Enterprises parachutes out of SAA restructuring forum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Eon de Vos - Professional Pilot at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We are not holding the country to ransom - National Taxi Alliance The NTA says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has postponed meetings five times in a week. 29 June 2020 4:43 PM
Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases. 29 June 2020 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace. 29 June 2020 2:52 PM
View all Local
'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations' Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity. 29 June 2020 7:25 AM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
View all Politics
Win package worth R260k by entering 702 and Nedbank Business Ignite Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. 29 June 2020 12:03 PM
Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions Numsa and Sacca say the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement regarding business restructuring model. 29 June 2020 11:37 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show
arrow_forward
Technology And Society With Aki Anasasiou

Technology And Society With Aki Anasasiou

29 June 2020 11:36 AM


More episodes from The Best Of The Eusebius Mckaiser Show

Unions on the Department of Public Enterprises withdraws from SAA forum

29 June 2020 10:41 AM

Guest: Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa National Spokesperson
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, SACCA President

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

29 June 2020 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz virtual festival

26 June 2020 12:24 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

26 June 2020 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Afriforum & Department of International Relations and Cooperations responds to ambassador Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe

25 June 2020 12:43 PM

Aubrey speaks to Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel on Brigette Motsepe Radebe accusing Afriforum of dividing South Africa and we get a response from the Department of International Relations and Cooperations 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Amended Directions Related To The Reopening Of Schools

25 June 2020 11:19 AM

Aubrey speaks to Deputy Director at Equal Education Law Centre on the amended directions by Education Minister Angie Motshekga

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

25 June 2020 10:20 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe responds to Botswana hiring Advocate Gerrie Nel

24 June 2020 12:04 PM

Aubrey speaks to Ambassador Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe on the Botswana government hiring advocate Gerrie Nel to help it pursue a case of alleged money laundering

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work: Reinventing yourself for the new world of work

24 June 2020 12:02 PM

Aubrey speaks to Zuki Mzozoyana, Founder of 21st Century Humans Co. about how one can prepare for the new normal in work spaces 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries

Local

Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa

Politics

Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

Local

We are not holding the country to ransom - National Taxi Alliance

Local

EWN Highlights

SCA dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to appeal ruling on Vrede Dairy Farm report

29 June 2020 4:20 PM

Santaco in Western Cape urges members to adhere to lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 3:17 PM

WC Transport MEC not surprised by Santaco move to defy lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 2:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA