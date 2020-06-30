Today at 16:45 Clement Manyathela taking over the 9am slot Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN

Today at 16:53 MTN launches 5G Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Mapula Bodibe, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN

Today at 17:20 Parkview lockdown virtual tour Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book

Today at 18:09 Stats SA to release first quarter GDP The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa

