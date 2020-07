SA’s medical professionals mobilize to meet the threat of covid-19

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, CEO of Tembisa Hospital

[Right of Reply]

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39

A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes