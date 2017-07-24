702 Tweet reaction

This morning Eusebius began the show talking about the tweet sent out by 702 over the weekend during the MTN 702 walk the talk, in which two black babies were compared to dogs ,this discussion followed Eusebius view on the tweet .We also played the comment made by Xolani Gwala in his breakfast show in which he too reiterated his condemnation of this tweet. Listeners also got an opportunity to reflect on their own perspective .