Lawfare: Judging Politics in South Africa

Eusebius spoke to advocate Michelle le Roux and Judge Dennis Davis about the relationship between law and politics based on the new book, Lawfare
Clement and the listeners help understand the importance of building relationships and networking while behaving in an ethical, correct way.
We try make sense of the latest information surrounding South Africa's roll out of the different COVID19 vaccines. Professor Mosa Moshabelo from UKZN answers our questions.
Clement chats to relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs about ways in which couples can have healthy debates and arguments that benefit their relationship.
Clement chats to Putco's Franco Pisapia and Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about job cuts in the transport industry, due to COVID19.
Clement is joined by Ilonka Badenhorst from WASPA. Badenhorst chats about the prevalence of identity theft in the digital space and on social media.
Stephen Werner, from Kfm, JD Mostert, from 5fm and Shoeshoe Qhu from VOW, share stories of radio station politics, talent management and the changing nature of the radio medium.
Clement spends time with Lindiwe Mazibuko, as she recalls stories of her mother, her career in politics and her future political aspirations.