World of work: Validity of sick notes and the right for the Employment to test them

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Tesla and Bitcoin
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Rugby authorities grapple with concussion conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sport Scientist
Today at 17:05
The latest regarding vaccines for Covid-19 in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:10
The current state of the country’s vaccination programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Helen Rees is Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
Residents association Kgetlengrivier Concerned Citizens in the North West took matters into their own hands, and got court’s blessing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 17:20
An Australian mining magnate dealt legal smackdown by the South African legal system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 17:45
The Crested Honey Buzzard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trevor Hardaker
Today at 17:53
Learners struggling emotionally, academically and socially during the pandemic in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dean McCoubrey , South Africa's leading Digital Life Skills expert
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
South Africa 2021 economic outlook & preview of State of the nation address by the president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
South Africa’s Skynamo Acquires mSeller, a Leading Mobile Sales Application in the United Kingdom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies - Founder and CIO of FinFind
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Finfind
Latest Local
Expert gives J&J thumbs up for including people with risk factors in research Prof Mosa Moshabela says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize should have clarified issues very early on so people did not have to panic. 10 February 2021 1:29 PM
Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding until Thursday morning The utility said that this was due to the loss of generation units and to replenish emergency generation reserves. 10 February 2021 1:28 PM
We can't place a child without crucial documents being supplied - MEC Lesufi Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says 33,000 parents have not upload their documents on the system. 10 February 2021 11:21 AM
View all Local
By-elections postponed to prevent COVID-19 cross-transmission at stations - IEC Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says they're going to request voters to bring along their own pens, enforce social distancing. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial' Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics. 9 February 2021 7:13 PM
View all Politics
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:13 AM
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
World of work: Validity of sick notes and the right for the Employment to test them

World of work: Validity of sick notes and the right for the Employment to test them

5 June 2019 12:16 PM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

What’s The Tea: Are the benefits to cheating?

10 February 2021 12:42 PM

Cheating is seen as a socially unacceptable thing but are there benefits to being unfaithful? Clement and the listeners weigh in.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners' Choice- transformation in the Church

10 February 2021 11:36 AM

Clement chats to SACC’s Reverend Mzwandile Molo and Former CRL Chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva about gender transformation in churches.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exploring Cartel power dynamics in Zimbabwe

10 February 2021 11:06 AM

Clement hosts Activists Fadzayi Mahere and Mark Heywood, as well as Journalist Hopewell Chinono about Cartel Power Dynamics, an exclusive report that looks into the corruption that continues to cripple Zimbabwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line interview- Online school registration problems

10 February 2021 10:05 AM

 

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses frustrations raised by parents about the online school applications.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- Appetites and Hunger

9 February 2021 12:01 PM

Why do human beings need to eat? What is the difference between ones appetite and hunger? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Advanced Payments

9 February 2021 11:35 AM

What is a salary advance and how do I ask my employer for it? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impending mental health crisis in the country

9 February 2021 11:03 AM

Once South Africa recovers from the COVID19 pandemic what will the lingering effects be on communities especially healthcare workers? How will we be able to deal with this looming crisis?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What effect did the lifting of the alcohol ban have on our hospitals?

9 February 2021 10:31 AM

This past weekend establishments and restaurants were able to sell alcohol again. We saw videos and photos circulating of irresponsible behaviour due to the lifting of the alcohol ban. But what effect did this have on our emergency rooms and what were restaurants doing to make sure patrons act responsibly? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

9 February 2021 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Identifying ethical networking

8 February 2021 11:05 AM

Clement and the listeners help understand the importance of building relationships and networking while behaving in an ethical, correct way. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We can't place a child without crucial documents being supplied - MEC Lesufi

Local

Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding until Thursday morning

Local

Expert gives J&J thumbs up for including people with risk factors in research

Local

EWN Highlights

EU forces SA drug firm Aspen to slash cancer drug prices

10 February 2021 4:29 PM

Mkhize among many politicians willing to take COVID vaccine first

10 February 2021 3:59 PM

20 peacekeepers wounded in Mali attack: UN

10 February 2021 2:57 PM

