World of Work: Landmark judgment that now includes domestic employees to claim under COIDA

Why do human beings need to eat? What is the difference between ones appetite and hunger?
What is a salary advance and how do I ask my employer for it?
Once South Africa recovers from the COVID19 pandemic what will the lingering effects be on communities especially healthcare workers? How will we be able to deal with this looming crisis?
This past weekend establishments and restaurants were able to sell alcohol again. We saw videos and photos circulating of irresponsible behaviour due to the lifting of the alcohol ban. But what effect did this have on our emergency rooms and what were restaurants doing to make sure patrons act responsibly?
Clement and the listeners help understand the importance of building relationships and networking while behaving in an ethical, correct way.
We try make sense of the latest information surrounding South Africa's roll out of the different COVID19 vaccines. Professor Mosa Moshabelo from UKZN answers our questions.
Clement chats to relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs about ways in which couples can have healthy debates and arguments that benefit their relationship.
Clement chats to Putco's Franco Pisapia and Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about job cuts in the transport industry, due to COVID19.