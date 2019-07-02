Eusebius in conversation with AG Kimi Makwetu

Today at 09:50 City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Zahid Badroodien

125 125

Today at 10:05 Big Story of the day: Tourism Equity Fund The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council

Morné Malan - strategic specialist for Solidarity (trade union)

125 125

Today at 10:08 A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Craig Comrie

125 125

Today at 10:33 SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Julio "Beast" Bianchi

125 125

Today at 10:35 Reading the Prejudic-tionary The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mbali N

125 125

Today at 10:45 Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs

125 125

Today at 11:05 Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

125 125

Today at 11:05 Listeners choice- the approval of COVID19 vaccines The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Andy Gray, senior lecturer at UKZN, in the Discipline of Pharmaceutical Sciences

125 125

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

125 125

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 12:10 Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat covid-19 patients on an urgent basis - court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 Compulsory vaccine policy at work? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

125 125

Today at 12:23 Liquidate SAA without delay - OUTA says The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

125 125

Today at 12:27 Cosatu Western Cape & GABS discuss safety plan after recent spike of muggings of commuters on their busses. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Malvern De Bruyn

125 125

Today at 12:37 Underworld suspect William Stevens shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 18:09 Illicit Trade in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa

125 125

Today at 18:13 Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125