IS THE DA IS CRIMINALISING HOMELESSNESS?

Eusebius spoke to the DA's JP Smith, the ANC's Dennis Cruywagen and the Human Rights Commission about claims from the ANC that the DA is criminalising homelessness in the city of Cape Town
Clement spends time getting to know some of South Africa's foremost and well known political analysts, Judith February, Ralph Matshekga and Prince Mashele.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement gets to know two of South Africa's most powerful musicians and activists who just happen to share a household, power couple Letta Mbuli and Caiphus Semenya.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cheating is seen as a socially unacceptable thing but are there benefits to being unfaithful? Clement and the listeners weigh in.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to SACC’s Reverend Mzwandile Molo and Former CRL Chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva about gender transformation in churches.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hosts Activists Fadzayi Mahere and Mark Heywood, as well as Journalist Hopewell Chinono about Cartel Power Dynamics, an exclusive report that looks into the corruption that continues to cripple Zimbabwe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses frustrations raised by parents about the online school applications.
Why do human beings need to eat? What is the difference between ones appetite and hunger?LISTEN TO PODCAST
What is a salary advance and how do I ask my employer for it?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Once South Africa recovers from the COVID19 pandemic what will the lingering effects be on communities especially healthcare workers? How will we be able to deal with this looming crisis?LISTEN TO PODCAST