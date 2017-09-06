The Poor Middle class

The dictionary defines of the middle class as the social group between the upper and working classes, including professional and business people and their families.



The everyday use of the term middle class conjures up images of families with a certain lifestyle or level of affluence as evidenced by their expenditure on food, clothing, furniture, cars, education, holidays, this also includes assets such as housing – but, at the same time, this term refers to people who are not considered rich or upper class in some sense.