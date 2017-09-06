The Poor Middle class

The dictionary defines of the middle class as the social group between the upper and working classes, including professional and business people and their families.
The everyday use of the term middle class conjures up images of families with a certain lifestyle or level of affluence as evidenced by their expenditure on food, clothing, furniture, cars, education, holidays, this also includes assets such as housing – but, at the same time, this term refers to people who are not considered rich or upper class in some sense.
Clement chats to relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs about ways in which couples can have healthy debates and arguments that benefit their relationship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Putco’s Franco Pisapia and Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about job cuts in the transport industry, due to COVID19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Ilonka Badenhorst from WASPA. Badenhorst chats about the prevalence of identity theft in the digital space and on social media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stephen Werner, from Kfm, JD Mostert, from 5fm and Shoeshoe Qhu from VOW, share stories of radio station politics, talent management and the changing nature of the radio medium.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with Lindiwe Mazibuko, as she recalls stories of her mother, her career in politics and her future political aspirations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How long should you wait before dating your friend's ex?LISTEN TO PODCAST
How are vaccines approved for use against a pandemic? Clement unpacks this issue following the arrival of the first batch of vaccines that arrived in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement discusses the Tourism Equity Fund and raises issues of transformation and whether or not we can 'park' it when there is economic crises in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST