Boycott or broadcast-what must we do about the EFF?

The EFF has called for a ban on the Daily Maverick, their investigative unit Scorpio, and independent investigative journalism unit amaBhungane from their events and briefings. Despite this the media organisations have since expressed their desire to continue covering the political party. Is this the right attitude to take or would a complete media blackout make a bigger statement? What implications does this ban have for freedom of expression? In conversation with Kate Skinner from SANEF and Prof Pierre de Vos.