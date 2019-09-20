Our connections to symbols of hate

Did Judge Lamont get it wrong when clearing Afriforum’s Ernst Roets of contempt of court charges? What is a declaratory order and how do we as South Africans react to symbols of hate and our horrendous past? Eusebius Mckaiser in conversation with the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Kneo Mokgopa and historian, Vashna Jagarnath explore the ongoing debate around the Apartheid flag and what the latest legal judgements mean for those who wish to continue displaying it.