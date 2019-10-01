Spotlight on the Democratic Alliance

With the latest allegations against DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, surfacing at the weekend, it is high time that we shine a spotlight on the official opposition. Is Mmusi Maimane facing a crisis of credibility? What impact have the latest election results had on the party’s morale and what will the ongoing institutional review process reveal about the inner workings of the party? Eusebius speaks to to DA Federal Chairperson, Athol Trollip, and analysts Jan-Jan Joubert and Prof Somadoda Fikeni.