Will a ''one-size-fits-all' diet approach affect the onset of climate change?

New research suggests that a link between diets and climate change may not be as clear cut as we think. Eusebius speaks to Dr Martin Bloem from the John Hopkins Centre for a Livable Future, about a new report concluding that those who switch to a purely vegetarian diet may cause more harm than good and that a 'flexitarian' approach may be the best.