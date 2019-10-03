Business & Corporate South Africa’s role in eradicating Gender Based Violence

Eusebius speaks to Business Leadership SA’s Busi Mavuso and Lindelwe Nxumalo from Action Aid about concrete steps that Corporate South Africa and big Business can take to eradicate the scourge of violence against women and children in South Africa. What impact will a ‘patriarchy tax’ have on efforts to keep women safe, both on the streets and within the corridors and boardrooms of corporate entities?