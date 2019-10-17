BISHOPS: HOW DO WE ELIMINATE TOXICITY FROM OUR SCHOOL SYSTEM?

Eusebius was joined by Lovelyn Nwadeyi ( L&N Advisors), Allan Magubane (Deputy Headmaster fo Transformation & Community Engagement Diversity , St John's College) and Thembelihle Mashigo (counseling psychologist & diversity facilitator) to discuss how we might yet eliminate toxic norms and behaviour in our schools in light of a sexual misconduct scandal at Bishops in Cape Town