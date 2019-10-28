EUSEBIUS ARGUES MINISTER GWEDE MANTASHE SHOULD BE CENSURED

Eusebius argued that if we were a society that took political morality and ethics seriously then minister Gwede Mantashe ought to be in very serious trouble today with his political boss, president Cyril Ramaphosa, and his political party, the African National Congress, for his reported admission on Sunday that he had paid Sunday World journalists money to make an embarrassing story about him disappear