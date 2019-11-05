A new medical school for the Eastern Cape has far reaching consequences for South Africa

Missionvale is the location for a newly built medical school in the Eastern Cape. What will the impact of this highly innovative, 4IR encompassing campus be for the wider community? Eusebius speaks to the Dean of Health Sciences at Nelson Mandela University, Professor Lungile Pepeta, as well as health journalist, Estelle Ellis, and Stellenbosch University's Professor Ian Couper..