Debating COSATU's proposed plan to rescue Eskom.

Eusebius in conversation with Dr Stuart Theobald, Chairman of Intellidex, and economist Duma Gqubule, economist about COSATU's plan to help Eskom's financial crisis.
Stephen Werner, from Kfm, JD Mostert, from 5fm and Shoeshoe Qhu from VOW, share stories of radio station politics, talent management and the changing nature of the radio medium.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with Lindiwe Mazibuko, as she recalls stories of her mother, her career in politics and her future political aspirations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How long should you wait before dating your friend's ex?LISTEN TO PODCAST
How are vaccines approved for use against a pandemic? Clement unpacks this issue following the arrival of the first batch of vaccines that arrived in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement discusses the Tourism Equity Fund and raises issues of transformation and whether or not we can 'park' it when there is economic crises in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pule Mabe on the ANC NEC's plan to discuss fmr President Zuma's battle with the Zondo CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Urologist, Dr Shingai Mutambirwa about prostate cancer and the importance of screening and early detection.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Public Policy Specialist Kagiso Pooe and Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela about the limits in exercising power between executive authority and accounting officers.LISTEN TO PODCAST