A look at Germany-South Africa relations

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Mental distress on the rise in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice- transformation in the Church
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Reverend Mzwandile Molo
Thoko Mkwanazi-Xaluva
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
#SAvaccine Mkhize says rollout of vaccine will be next week
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Illegal sand mining?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nico Pienaar - Director at Aaspa
Nico Pienaar - Director at Aggregate and Sand Producers Association of Southern Africa (Aspasa)
Today at 12:23
CER says court has affirmed activists' rights to free speech
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne Govindsamy - Former corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights (CER)
Today at 12:27
Zondo commission: Eskom back in the spotlight
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:37
Presidential Employment Stimulus plan aims to create more jobs - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu - the founder of The Sneaker Shack
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
Goolam Ballim on economy & preview of Sona
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - CEO at Finfind
Latest Local
396 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,742 infections recorded The Health Department says the recovery rate sits at 92% after 1, 367, 247 people have recuperated from the virus. 10 February 2021 6:20 AM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial' Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics. 9 February 2021 7:13 PM
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge. 9 February 2021 12:40 PM
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality. 9 February 2021 7:43 AM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:13 AM
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
A look at Germany-South Africa relations

A look at Germany-South Africa relations

18 February 2020 11:36 AM

A look at Germany-South Africa relations following chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to South Africa. Nickolaus is joined by Ambassador Martin Schaefer and researcher Melanie Mueller. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

#702Openline

10 February 2021 10:05 AM
Health and Wellness- Appetites and Hunger

9 February 2021 12:01 PM

Why do human beings need to eat? What is the difference between ones appetite and hunger? 

World of Work- Advanced Payments

9 February 2021 11:35 AM

What is a salary advance and how do I ask my employer for it? 

The impending mental health crisis in the country

9 February 2021 11:03 AM

Once South Africa recovers from the COVID19 pandemic what will the lingering effects be on communities especially healthcare workers? How will we be able to deal with this looming crisis?

What effect did the lifting of the alcohol ban have on our hospitals?

9 February 2021 10:31 AM

This past weekend establishments and restaurants were able to sell alcohol again. We saw videos and photos circulating of irresponsible behaviour due to the lifting of the alcohol ban. But what effect did this have on our emergency rooms and what were restaurants doing to make sure patrons act responsibly? 

#702Openline

9 February 2021 10:04 AM
Identifying ethical networking

8 February 2021 11:05 AM

Clement and the listeners help understand the importance of building relationships and networking while behaving in an ethical, correct way. 

New information on our COVID19 vaccine plan We try make sense of the latest information surrounding South Africa's roll out of the different COVID19 vaccines. Professor Mosa Moshabelo from UKZN answers our questions.

8 February 2021 10:39 AM

We try make sense of the latest information surrounding South Africa's roll out of the different COVID19 vaccines. Professor Mosa Moshabelo from UKZN answers our questions. 

#702Openline

8 February 2021 10:04 AM
Relationships: Healthy argument in relationships

5 February 2021 12:25 PM

Clement chats to relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs about ways in which couples can have healthy debates and arguments that benefit their relationship.

Trending

396 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,742 infections recorded

Local

Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee

Local Politics

Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom board member Venete Klein appears at Zondo Inquiry

10 February 2021 10:09 AM

Mkhize expects phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout to begin next week

10 February 2021 9:01 AM

SACP calls for alliance movement to sort out internal problems

10 February 2021 8:30 AM

