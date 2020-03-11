Lerato Sengadi on her continued court battle with HHP’s family

After 18 months Lerato Sengadi, finally opens up and speaks to Eusebius on her tragic loss of her late husband HHP in 2018 and the continued court battle with his family. We start the conversation with her attorney Ndileka Ngoqo-Sithole, attorney & senior partner at Ngoqo Sithole Inc. Attorneys.