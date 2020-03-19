Johannesburg council activates stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Do you use a fuel rewards programme?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nathea Nicolay - Head of product at Sanlam Reality
Today at 06:44
Wanderlust Wednesday: Can we get passports done?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Biovac CEO on what is next for SA's first vaccines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Morena Makhoana - CEO at Biovac
Today at 07:20
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Charmane Russell - Spokesperson at Chamber of Mines
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Understanding how Reddit used GameStop to upend the financial world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Pierre Verster - CEO at Protea Capital Management
Sumesh Chetty - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Comrie
Today at 10:08
City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 10:33
SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
UIF call centre 'outsourced to people who don't know our business inside out' Chief director for corporate services Advocate Mzie Yawa says they did not expect so many people to call the call centre. 2 February 2021 5:45 PM
Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says tenders or advertising specifications are tailored to suit a particular company and a particular narrative. 2 February 2021 6:29 PM
'As millennials let's stop squabbles and run for the local government elections' Nkateko Mabaso says young people have the passion and the political will to run for elections 2 February 2021 12:10 PM
President Ramaphosa eases alcohol sale restrictions and reopens public places President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will continue to work with business and labour to revive businesses and restore jobs. 1 February 2021 8:57 PM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Johannesburg council activates stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID19

Johannesburg council activates stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID19

19 March 2020 10:09 AM

Eusebius in conversation with Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and wellness: Prostate cancer

2 February 2021 12:05 PM

Clement chats to Urologist, Dr Shingai Mutambirwa about prostate cancer and the importance of screening and early detection.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Assessing the thin line between executive oversight and interference

2 February 2021 11:40 AM

Clement chats to Public Policy Specialist Kagiso Pooe and Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela about the limits in exercising power between executive authority and accounting officers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of work: Millenials and career slashing

2 February 2021 11:34 AM

Clement speaks to Founder of 21st Century Humans Zuki Mzozoyane about career slashers and how having multiple jobs is becoming the accepted way of making money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Getting Millenials into Politics

2 February 2021 11:12 AM

Clement is joined by Nkateko Mabasa who is a young and prospective politician. Mabasa unpacks how young people can be encouraged to get into politics.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

2 February 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the Tembisa hospital CEO

1 February 2021 11:02 AM

Clement speaks to the MEC for Health in Gauteng and the Nurses Indaba's Lerato Mthunzi about the suspension of the Tembisa hospital CEO following the Health Ombuds report on the death of Shonisani Lethole.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

D-day for Vaccines

1 February 2021 10:38 AM

Clement speaks to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mhkize, about the arrival of the first batch of vaccines and which public officials are in line to receive their jabs. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

1 February 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus- marital contracts

29 January 2021 12:44 PM

What are some of the common agreements and contracts one should consider when entering a marital partnership?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

29 January 2021 10:15 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Companies have been registered on the eve of vaccine rollout - Scopa chair

Politics

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

Business

Bushiri bribe: Police do not not do counselling for corruption - Vish Naidoo

Local

EWN Highlights

Uganda to reopen schools, acquire COVID-19 vaccines

2 February 2021 8:28 PM

Ramaphosa: Govt putting plans in place to secure more stable energy supply

2 February 2021 8:21 PM

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

2 February 2021 7:19 PM

