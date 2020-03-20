Kid tells adults not to panic buy

Clement chats to Urologist, Dr Shingai Mutambirwa about prostate cancer and the importance of screening and early detection.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Public Policy Specialist Kagiso Pooe and Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela about the limits in exercising power between executive authority and accounting officers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Founder of 21st Century Humans Zuki Mzozoyane about career slashers and how having multiple jobs is becoming the accepted way of making money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Nkateko Mabasa who is a young and prospective politician. Mabasa unpacks how young people can be encouraged to get into politics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the MEC for Health in Gauteng and the Nurses Indaba's Lerato Mthunzi about the suspension of the Tembisa hospital CEO following the Health Ombuds report on the death of Shonisani Lethole.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mhkize, about the arrival of the first batch of vaccines and which public officials are in line to receive their jabs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What are some of the common agreements and contracts one should consider when entering a marital partnership?LISTEN TO PODCAST