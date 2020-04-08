The effects of the national lockdown on informal traders and spaza shops.

Eusebius is joined by Marc Wegerif, lecturer in Development Studies, at the University of Pretoria. Mpho Vele, a fresh produce street food trader from the CBD of Johannesburg and Abdikadir Mohamed, Deputy National and Western Cape Director of the Somali Association of South Africa to explain how the changing regulations have impacted the day-to-day operations of the informal traders and spaza shop owners across the country.