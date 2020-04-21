Shining the spotlight on the Homeless

Eusebius hosts a panel looking at the experiences of the homeless during the lockdown. He speaks to Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter, Mary Gillet- De Klerk, Secretary of the Johannesburg Homelessness Network, and Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Centre in Durban about how the homeless have been surviving during this pandemic. We also hear the voices of those adversely affected by the lockdown.