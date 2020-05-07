Will ‘the Arts’ survive the COVID19 pandemic?

Eusebius and a panel of guests ask if the Arts and creative sectors will survive the COVID 19 pandemic. In conversation with Prof Jen Snowball, Chief Economist for SA Cultural Observatory, Ismail Mahomed, CEO of the Market Theatre Foundation, and Ashraf Johaardien, Playwright, former Executive Producer of the National Arts Festival, and current CEO of Business and Arts South Africa.