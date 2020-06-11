702openline

Today at 11:05 The future now with dr Roze Phillips-The slotmachine in your pocket - the addictive nature of Tech Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze

125 125

Today at 11:05 Relationships focus- marital contracts The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Shando Theron

125 125

Today at 12:10 LRC withdraws discrimination case against SANDF in Equality Court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Amy-Leigh Payne

125 125

Today at 12:15 China Using Anal Swabs for COVID Testing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

125 125

Today at 12:23 Covid-19, Nordic trust and collective denial: Sweden and Norway compared The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Camelia Dewan - postdoctoral research fellow at the Department of Social Anthropology at University of Oslo

125 125

Today at 12:27 In memory of Sibongile Khumalo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sipho Mabuse

125 125

Today at 12:37 Xiaomei Havard on her new appointment The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xiaomei Havard - Member of Parliament at African National Congress

125 125

Today at 12:52 REPLAY & how smaller vinyl music stores are staying afloat The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jacques Vosloo - Owner at Mabu Vinyl

125 125

Today at 18:13 Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

125 125