Today at 12:27
In memory of Sibongile Khumalo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Sipho Mabuse
Today at 12:37
GameStop stock saga explained: The long and ‘short’ of how Reddit users annihilated Wall Street pros
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:37
Xiaomei Havard on her new appointment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Xiaomei Havard - Member of Parliament at African National Congress
Today at 12:41
Update: Tropical Cyclone Eloise
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:52
How are smaller vinyl music stores are staying afloat?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Laurent Lemoine - owner at Revolution Records
Today at 12:56
Celebrating Sibongile Khumalo with Thetha Wathula Nje.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:35
Film Club - Local Original Crime Drama Lioness premieres on M-Net
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ilse van Hemert
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Is the gut actually the second brain?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Prof Anwar Mall
Prof Anwar Mall cell
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof
Today at 15:50
Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jason Basson - Fashion Director at Superbalist.com
Today at 16:10
DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media
Today at 18:13
Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
