The confirmed number of covid-19 cases reaches 100 000 mark

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed... 6 July 2020 3:35 PM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
Opera singer brings singing competition to Facebook London-based and Durban-born opera singer Njabulo Madlala joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more. 6 July 2020 5:53 PM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
UPDATE: 173 new COVID-19 deaths, SA recoveries reach 93,315 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of cases is now 196,750. There were 8,773 new infections. 5 July 2020 9:31 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
The confirmed number of covid-19 cases reaches 100 000 mark

The confirmed number of covid-19 cases reaches 100 000 mark

23 June 2020 10:54 AM

Professor Adrian Puren, Head of HIV and STI Center - National Institute of Communicable Diseases


Family Matters- The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

6 July 2020 12:01 PM

Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations. 

Checking in with Power Fm's Aldrin Sampear

6 July 2020 11:37 AM

Clement and Aldrin Sampear simulcast their mid-morning shows as they discuss the changing landscape of talk radio. 

In conversation with Minister Maite Nkoane-Mashabane

6 July 2020 11:19 AM

Clement speaks to Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilties, Maite Nkoane-Mashabane, about government's strategy to combat Gender-Based Violence as well as programmes to assist young people adversely affected bu COVID19 restrictions. 

A surge in Gauteng COVID cases

6 July 2020 10:40 AM

Clement speaks to MEC for Health in Gauteng, Bandile Masuku, as well as scientific modeler, Prof Bruce Mellado, about the exponential rise in COVID19 cases in Gauteng. What do the models suggest about future cases, and how prepared are we as a province for the spike in numbers?

#702Openline

6 July 2020 10:05 AM
The Inaugural Clement Manyathela Show Opening

6 July 2020 9:24 AM
Gauteng looking at harder lockdown restrictions

3 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest: Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Premier David Makhura 

3 gender-based violence bills that will be introduced to parliament by August

3 July 2020 11:37 AM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for Department of Justice

Expert at Stellenbosch University develops online tool to help mitigate covid-19 with contact sports

3 July 2020 10:39 AM
#702Openline

3 July 2020 10:11 AM
Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No theft at VBS. It's politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:17 PM

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:38 PM

