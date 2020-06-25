Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Today at 10:05
Celebrating our healthcare heroes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Sipho Dlamini - Professor in the Infectious Disease dept at Groote Schuur hospital
Today at 10:35
DPE tells unions to hold own meetings after pulling out of SAA consultative forum
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness: Busting mask myths
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head of Vitality Wellness
Today at 11:35
World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Natasha Moni
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
No theft at VBS. It's politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi. 6 July 2020 6:22 PM
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed... 6 July 2020 3:35 PM
Eighth VBS Bank heist suspect arrested The suspect could not be arrested a few weeks ago as he was in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 July 2020 5:16 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

25 June 2020 10:20 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Family Matters- The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

6 July 2020 12:01 PM

Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Checking in with Power Fm's Aldrin Sampear

6 July 2020 11:37 AM

Clement and Aldrin Sampear simulcast their mid-morning shows as they discuss the changing landscape of talk radio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with Minister Maite Nkoane-Mashabane

6 July 2020 11:19 AM

Clement speaks to Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilties, Maite Nkoane-Mashabane, about government's strategy to combat Gender-Based Violence as well as programmes to assist young people adversely affected bu COVID19 restrictions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A surge in Gauteng COVID cases

6 July 2020 10:40 AM

Clement speaks to MEC for Health in Gauteng, Bandile Masuku, as well as scientific modeler, Prof Bruce Mellado, about the exponential rise in COVID19 cases in Gauteng. What do the models suggest about future cases, and how prepared are we as a province for the spike in numbers?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

6 July 2020 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Inaugural Clement Manyathela Show Opening

6 July 2020 9:24 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng looking at harder lockdown restrictions

3 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest: Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Premier David Makhura 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 gender-based violence bills that will be introduced to parliament by August

3 July 2020 11:37 AM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for Department of Justice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Expert at Stellenbosch University develops online tool to help mitigate covid-19 with contact sports

3 July 2020 10:39 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

3 July 2020 10:11 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No theft at VBS. It's politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:17 PM

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:38 PM

