The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness: Busting mask myths
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head of Vitality Wellness
Today at 11:35
World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Natasha Moni
Today at 12:27
National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Matome Kganakga - Deputy Chairperson at South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector
Dr Matome Kganaga, Director. Azali Healthcare
Today at 12:37
How you can join the SANBS' Covid-19 convalescent blood plasma trial
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 12:45
The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dorien Braam - a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University of Cambridge
Today at 12:52
The Africa Report:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19 People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za. 7 July 2020 9:11 AM
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19? Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus. 7 July 2020 7:58 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi. 6 July 2020 6:22 PM
Former VBS CFO says sorry, to be admitted to psychiatric hospital Philip Truter was granted R50,000 bail in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Monday, after saying he was unemployed... 6 July 2020 3:35 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:29 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

30 June 2020 10:10 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Honouring healthcare heroes

7 July 2020 11:13 AM

We pay tribute to the frontline workers facing the COVID19 pandemic including doctors, nurses, porters and security. We hear stories and personal experiences from Professor Sipho Dlamini from Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town, and others across the country

#702Openline

7 July 2020 10:22 AM
Family Matters- The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

6 July 2020 12:01 PM

Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations. 

Checking in with Power Fm's Aldrin Sampear

6 July 2020 11:37 AM

Clement and Aldrin Sampear simulcast their mid-morning shows as they discuss the changing landscape of talk radio. 

In conversation with Minister Maite Nkoane-Mashabane

6 July 2020 11:19 AM

Clement speaks to Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilties, Maite Nkoane-Mashabane, about government's strategy to combat Gender-Based Violence as well as programmes to assist young people adversely affected bu COVID19 restrictions. 

A surge in Gauteng COVID cases

6 July 2020 10:40 AM

Clement speaks to MEC for Health in Gauteng, Bandile Masuku, as well as scientific modeler, Prof Bruce Mellado, about the exponential rise in COVID19 cases in Gauteng. What do the models suggest about future cases, and how prepared are we as a province for the spike in numbers?

#702Openline

6 July 2020 10:05 AM
The Inaugural Clement Manyathela Show Opening

6 July 2020 9:24 AM
Gauteng looking at harder lockdown restrictions

3 July 2020 12:23 PM

Guest: Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Premier David Makhura 

3 gender-based violence bills that will be introduced to parliament by August

3 July 2020 11:37 AM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for Department of Justice

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?

Politics

Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19

Local

Dept gets preliminary report on alleged rape of girl (2) at Pretoria hospital

7 July 2020 11:12 AM

Australia's second-biggest city under new virus lockdown

7 July 2020 10:43 AM

Drum set to stop printing, Sunday Sun set to close as COVID-19 hits Media24

7 July 2020 10:38 AM

