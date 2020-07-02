Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and Aldrin Sampear simulcast their mid-morning shows as they discuss the changing landscape of talk radio.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilties, Maite Nkoane-Mashabane, about government's strategy to combat Gender-Based Violence as well as programmes to assist young people adversely affected bu COVID19 restrictions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to MEC for Health in Gauteng, Bandile Masuku, as well as scientific modeler, Prof Bruce Mellado, about the exponential rise in COVID19 cases in Gauteng. What do the models suggest about future cases, and how prepared are we as a province for the spike in numbers?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Premier David MakhuraLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for Department of JusticeLISTEN TO PODCAST