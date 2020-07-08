Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Government, unions reach an agreement to retain over 1000 employees at SAA
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Today at 10:20
The evolution of South African magazines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dora Sithole - Editor at True Love Magazine
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Asanda Sizani - Fashion Stylist at Freelance/ Former Elle Fashion Editor
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Approaching the courts when you believe you have been bewitched
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Advocate Richard Botha - Commissioner at the CRL Rights Commission
Today at 12:10
Truckers strike
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary Phadi
Today at 12:15
COVID and MINING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting
Today at 12:23
Judge Hlope and Moeng Moeng
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 12:27
One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa
Today at 12:40
Mikhail Manuel. Changing transport habits. Cape Town's road sees less traffic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:45
'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandeka Chauke
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths. 7 July 2020 11:52 PM
Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage has the details. 7 July 2020 5:34 PM
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19 The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities. 7 July 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fati... 7 July 2020 2:39 PM
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies. 7 July 2020 2:36 PM
Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media. 7 July 2020 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

8 July 2020 10:04 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

The effects of covid-19 on business

7 July 2020 6:40 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Finance Minister’s Emergency Budget Speech

7 July 2020 6:39 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Dept Of Basic Education

7 July 2020 6:38 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- the dos and don'ts of masks

7 July 2020 12:45 PM

We discuss some of the myths associated with wearing masks including when exercising, dealing with children and in the household. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- POPI and it's implications for employers and employees

7 July 2020 11:42 AM

Natasha Moni takes us through the newly implemented POPI regulations about what it means for your personal information in the workplace. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Honouring healthcare heroes

7 July 2020 11:13 AM

We pay tribute to the frontline workers facing the COVID19 pandemic including doctors, nurses, porters and security. We hear stories and personal experiences from Professor Sipho Dlamini from Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town, and others across the country

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

7 July 2020 10:22 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters- The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations

6 July 2020 12:01 PM

Clement and Ruth Ancer discuss the reasons why some of us refuse to adhere to COVID19 regulations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Checking in with Power Fm's Aldrin Sampear

6 July 2020 11:37 AM

Clement and Aldrin Sampear simulcast their mid-morning shows as they discuss the changing landscape of talk radio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good

Entertainment

George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media

Politics

World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

Business Africa

EWN Highlights

Baby, it's cold outside! 'Intense' cold front to hit parts of SA from Thursday

8 July 2020 9:55 AM

Gauteng set to overtake WC as COVID-19 epicentre

8 July 2020 9:48 AM

Motshekga wants harsh punishment for man arrested for raping schoolgirl (12)

8 July 2020 9:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA