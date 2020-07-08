The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:05
Government, unions reach an agreement to retain over 1000 employees at SAA
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Today at 10:20
The evolution of South African magazines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dora Sithole - Editor at True Love Magazine
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Asanda Sizani - Fashion Stylist at Freelance/ Former Elle Fashion Editor
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Approaching the courts when you believe you have been bewitched
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Advocate Richard Botha - Commissioner at the CRL Rights Commission
Today at 12:10
Truckers strike
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary Phadi
Today at 12:15
COVID and MINING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting
Today at 12:23
Judge Hlope and Moeng Moeng
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 12:27
One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa
Today at 12:40
Mikhail Manuel. Changing transport habits. Cape Town's road sees less traffic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:45
'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandeka Chauke
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
