What's The Tea?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
The story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer. Is the business on its feet yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ren Dunster - Partner at Dunsters Attorneys
Today at 18:12
Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
For the first time in South Africa, there is a formal bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Only 33% of final-year students allowed on campus under Level 3 lockdown Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares details on Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's latest briefing. 8 July 2020 3:56 PM
Callers divided over controversial tweet by Tracy Zille Clement Manyathela facilitated a debate between listeners on controversial race-related tweets. 8 July 2020 3:00 PM
WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures Higher Education Minister Balde Nzimande is the briefing the media on his department's COVID-19 measures. 8 July 2020 11:45 AM
View all Local
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
George Mukhari Hospital CEO says he learnt about alleged rape from media The police and the hospital are investigating the rape incident of a two-year-old while in a COVID-19 isolation area. 8 July 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
What's The Tea?

What's The Tea?

8 July 2020 5:04 PM

Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week we hear about an unfaithful girlfriend who will stop at nothing to get her boyfriend back. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Listener's choice- Can I approach the courts if I believe someone is bewitching me?

8 July 2020 5:07 PM

Clement in conversation with Adv. Richard Botha from the CRL Rights Commission and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, on the legal recourse options for those who think they may have been bewitched.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Evolution of the SA magazine industry

8 July 2020 11:08 AM

Clement speaks to Asanda Sizani, editor and consultant, Anton Harber from Wits University and former editor of True Love, Dora Sithole, about the magazine industry in South Africa, reflecting on the impending closure of Media24's publications and the merge to digital as an alternate to print. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whats wrong with insurance companies always trying to find a way not to pay claims.

8 July 2020 11:06 AM

Guest: Ryan Woolley, CEO of of Insurance Claims Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government, unions reach an agreement at SAA

8 July 2020 10:30 AM

Clement speaks to the DG in the Department of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, about the agreement reached overnight to retain an additional 1 000 employees at SAA thereby doubling the number of workers who will not be retrenched to kickstart the new airline. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

8 July 2020 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The effects of covid-19 on business

7 July 2020 6:40 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Finance Minister’s Emergency Budget Speech

7 July 2020 6:39 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Dept Of Basic Education

7 July 2020 6:38 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- the dos and don'ts of masks

7 July 2020 12:45 PM

We discuss some of the myths associated with wearing masks including when exercising, dealing with children and in the household. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

State capture inquiry has cost taxpayers R700 million so far

Local

Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages

Politics

[LISTEN] 'Judge Hlope's appeal is consistent with what he has done previously'

Local

EWN Highlights

Claims body confident CT restaurant’s court victory will set precedent

8 July 2020 5:19 PM

Nzimande: Black women excluded from senior management at certain universities

8 July 2020 4:54 PM

Public Enterprises Dept pleased as Numsa, Sacca accept SAA deal

8 July 2020 4:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA