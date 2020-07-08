Listener's choice- Can I approach the courts if I believe someone is bewitching me?

Today at 18:09 The story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer. Is the business on its feet yet? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ren Dunster - Partner at Dunsters Attorneys

Today at 18:12 Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 For the first time in South Africa, there is a formal bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

