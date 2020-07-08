Listener's choice- Can I approach the courts if I believe someone is bewitching me?

Clement in conversation with Adv. Richard Botha from the CRL Rights Commission and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, on the legal recourse options for those who think they may have been bewitched.
Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week we hear about an unfaithful girlfriend who will stop at nothing to get her boyfriend back.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Asanda Sizani, editor and consultant, Anton Harber from Wits University and former editor of True Love, Dora Sithole, about the magazine industry in South Africa, reflecting on the impending closure of Media24's publications and the merge to digital as an alternate to print.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan Woolley, CEO of of Insurance Claims AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the DG in the Department of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, about the agreement reached overnight to retain an additional 1 000 employees at SAA thereby doubling the number of workers who will not be retrenched to kickstart the new airline.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We discuss some of the myths associated with wearing masks including when exercising, dealing with children and in the household.LISTEN TO PODCAST