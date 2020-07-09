Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener thumb 2020 Mandy Wiener thumb 2020
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Are the Stormers in isolation?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Senior Rugby Writer at Cape Times
John Goliath - Sport editor at Iol
Today at 12:40
CoCT's Disaster Risk Management team braced for cold front?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:41
City of Johannesburg budget underway
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thetho Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe- Amarhabe Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Massive cold front makes landfall
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:52
Powerful Clip on #BLM - West Indies great Michael Holding says education is key to stamping out racism.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:55
Tech news: Are we successfully using AI for recruitment or are we a long way away?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:56
Mandela Day secret scarves initiative
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carolyn Steyn- Founder of the initiative Secret Scarves Mission
Today at 15:20
Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:10
Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 16:52
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[FRIDAY@1.30PM FACEBOOK LIVE] 702 and Cape Talk presenters chat about new shows 702 and Cape Talk have made some fresh line-up changes and you can submit your questions by tweeting #30minuteswith. 9 July 2020 12:38 PM
'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke' Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show discuss Health MinisterZweli Mkhize's warning about the coronavirus surge. 9 July 2020 12:36 PM
Brace yourselves as Eskom warns of return of load shedding The power utility has urged people to reduce electricity usage as the possibility of power cuts during evening peak is very high. 9 July 2020 11:53 AM
View all Local
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Hilton Moreeng re-appointed Momentum Proteas head coach Under Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. He led the Proteas to... 8 July 2020 2:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

9 July 2020 10:42 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Across the Desk with Clement

9 July 2020 12:07 PM

In this new feature, Clement spends time with broadcaster JJ Thabane and senior news reporter and activist, Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile to talk all things news, politics and trending topics in the social sphere. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Malusi Gigaba hanging out with Clement

9 July 2020 11:11 AM

Clement in conversation with former minister and ANC politician, Malusi Gigaba. They talk about his childhood, his early life in politics, and the controversies and scandals that followed him before his resignation in 2018. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's choice- Can I approach the courts if I believe someone is bewitching me?

8 July 2020 5:07 PM

Clement in conversation with Adv. Richard Botha from the CRL Rights Commission and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, on the legal recourse options for those who think they may have been bewitched.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea?

8 July 2020 5:04 PM

Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week we hear about an unfaithful girlfriend who will stop at nothing to get her boyfriend back. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Evolution of the SA magazine industry

8 July 2020 11:08 AM

Clement speaks to Asanda Sizani, editor and consultant, Anton Harber from Wits University and former editor of True Love, Dora Sithole, about the magazine industry in South Africa, reflecting on the impending closure of Media24's publications and the merge to digital as an alternate to print. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whats wrong with insurance companies always trying to find a way not to pay claims.

8 July 2020 11:06 AM

Guest: Ryan Woolley, CEO of of Insurance Claims Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government, unions reach an agreement at SAA

8 July 2020 10:30 AM

Clement speaks to the DG in the Department of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, about the agreement reached overnight to retain an additional 1 000 employees at SAA thereby doubling the number of workers who will not be retrenched to kickstart the new airline. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

8 July 2020 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The effects of covid-19 on business

7 July 2020 6:40 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'

Local

'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

9 July 2020 12:06 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Administrative bungle causes further delays

9 July 2020 11:48 AM

Five million begin lockdown in Australian city

9 July 2020 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA