The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:51
Travel Feature - New collection of small group tours with 'physical distancing' measures launches
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jo Goyen - From GAdventures
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Siv Ngesi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 15:16
EWN: Minister Mkhize visits Tshwane district hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:45
Call for driver license leniency
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 16:10
[PLEA]Water for Helen Joseph
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:52
Escape from Pretoria tells story of Tim Jenkin and wooden keys
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tim Jenkin
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mich Atagana,author of Moments
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an "accelerated economic recovery"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes. 10 July 2020 12:04 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA Communities are being advised to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system. 10 July 2020 10:41 AM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
CSA and players' association back Ngidi's BLM comments Cricket South Africa and the SA Cricketers' Association has thrown their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement and defend... 10 July 2020 1:43 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
[WATCH] WC strong winds causes Simba truck to fall on its side Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
The Clement Manyathela Show
#702OpenLine

#702OpenLine

10 July 2020 10:12 AM


What is your Love Language?

10 July 2020 12:17 PM

Clement speaks to family psychologist, Ilze Alberts, about the different ways that people express their love and how these can be used to strengthen relationships. 

Reading the Preju-dictionary

10 July 2020 11:40 AM

Clement speaks to social innovator, Mbali N, about her instagram page which looks at exploring prejudices and harmful stereotypes that continue to exist in our social landscape.

Seeking clarity on the Eastern Cape health department scooters

10 July 2020 10:42 AM

Clement speaks to the DA's Siviwe Gwarube and the Department of Health head in the Eastern Cape, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, on the continuing controversies and miscommunications around the use of 100 scooters supposedly for the transport of COVID19 patients. 

Across the Desk with Clement

9 July 2020 12:07 PM

In this new feature, Clement spends time with broadcaster JJ Thabane and senior news reporter and activist, Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile to talk all things news, politics and trending topics in the social sphere. 

Malusi Gigaba hanging out with Clement

9 July 2020 11:11 AM

Clement in conversation with former minister and ANC politician, Malusi Gigaba. They talk about his childhood, his early life in politics, and the controversies and scandals that followed him before his resignation in 2018. 

#702Openline

9 July 2020 10:42 AM
Listener's choice- Can I approach the courts if I believe someone is bewitching me?

8 July 2020 5:07 PM

Clement in conversation with Adv. Richard Botha from the CRL Rights Commission and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, on the legal recourse options for those who think they may have been bewitched.

What's The Tea?

8 July 2020 5:04 PM

Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week we hear about an unfaithful girlfriend who will stop at nothing to get her boyfriend back. 

The Evolution of the SA magazine industry

8 July 2020 11:08 AM

Clement speaks to Asanda Sizani, editor and consultant, Anton Harber from Wits University and former editor of True Love, Dora Sithole, about the magazine industry in South Africa, reflecting on the impending closure of Media24's publications and the merge to digital as an alternate to print. 

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

Local

Dis-Chem closes COVID-19 testing facilities over test results backlog

10 July 2020 12:28 PM

EC Health Dept insists scooters were never intended to ferry patients

10 July 2020 11:52 AM

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

10 July 2020 11:03 AM

