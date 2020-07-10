Reading the Preju-dictionary

Clement speaks to social innovator, Mbali N, about her instagram page which looks at exploring prejudices and harmful stereotypes that continue to exist in our social landscape.
Clement speaks to family psychologist, Ilze Alberts, about the different ways that people express their love and how these can be used to strengthen relationships.
Clement speaks to the DA's Siviwe Gwarube and the Department of Health head in the Eastern Cape, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, on the continuing controversies and miscommunications around the use of 100 scooters supposedly for the transport of COVID19 patients.
In this new feature, Clement spends time with broadcaster JJ Thabane and senior news reporter and activist, Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile to talk all things news, politics and trending topics in the social sphere.
Clement in conversation with former minister and ANC politician, Malusi Gigaba. They talk about his childhood, his early life in politics, and the controversies and scandals that followed him before his resignation in 2018.
Clement in conversation with Adv. Richard Botha from the CRL Rights Commission and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, on the legal recourse options for those who think they may have been bewitched.
Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week we hear about an unfaithful girlfriend who will stop at nothing to get her boyfriend back.
Clement speaks to Asanda Sizani, editor and consultant, Anton Harber from Wits University and former editor of True Love, Dora Sithole, about the magazine industry in South Africa, reflecting on the impending closure of Media24's publications and the merge to digital as an alternate to print.