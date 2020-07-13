Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Kieno in Conversation with Tauriq Keraan, Tyme BankCEO
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:35
ANC launches economic reform paper
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation
Mike Shingange
Duma Gqubule - Founder at Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 10:45
My Broadbands Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Fees should add value...
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- How to Heal Prejudice
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:16
Assoc Prof Kosheek Sewchurran, Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kosheek Sewchurran
Today at 11:35
Paying tribute to Zinzi Mandela
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:10
health ministry on stats
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 12:18
SALBA responds to suspension of alcohol sales
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:23
Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 12:27
Another cold front coming through? How to keep Capetonians warm this winter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 12:37
Confusion over leisure accommodation - Tourism regulations uncertainty jeopardizes industry revival
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman James Vos
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:45
Electric vehicles could add to carbon emissions and load shedding: but there's a solution
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch
Today at 12:52
When and where to will the PSl return?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbete
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - 'Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover', by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59 Details around the passing of the daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are still unclear. 13 July 2020 8:11 AM
'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church' Chairperson of the one faction Abiel Wessie says there has been a leadership battle since the founder of the church died in 2016. 13 July 2020 7:52 AM
Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a st... 12 July 2020 6:24 PM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 7:53 PM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket. 13 July 2020 9:24 AM
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken' Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjecte... 11 July 2020 10:55 AM
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
13 July 2020 10:09 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

What is your Love Language?

10 July 2020 12:17 PM

Clement speaks to family psychologist, Ilze Alberts, about the different ways that people express their love and how these can be used to strengthen relationships. 

Reading the Preju-dictionary

10 July 2020 11:40 AM

Clement speaks to social innovator, Mbali N, about her instagram page which looks at exploring prejudices and harmful stereotypes that continue to exist in our social landscape.

Seeking clarity on the Eastern Cape health department scooters

10 July 2020 10:42 AM

Clement speaks to the DA's Siviwe Gwarube and the Department of Health head in the Eastern Cape, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, on the continuing controversies and miscommunications around the use of 100 scooters supposedly for the transport of COVID19 patients. 

#702OpenLine

10 July 2020 10:12 AM
Across the Desk with Clement

9 July 2020 12:07 PM

In this new feature, Clement spends time with broadcaster JJ Thabane and senior news reporter and activist, Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile to talk all things news, politics and trending topics in the social sphere. 

Malusi Gigaba hanging out with Clement

9 July 2020 11:11 AM

Clement in conversation with former minister and ANC politician, Malusi Gigaba. They talk about his childhood, his early life in politics, and the controversies and scandals that followed him before his resignation in 2018. 

#702Openline

9 July 2020 10:42 AM
Listener's choice- Can I approach the courts if I believe someone is bewitching me?

8 July 2020 5:07 PM

Clement in conversation with Adv. Richard Botha from the CRL Rights Commission and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, on the legal recourse options for those who think they may have been bewitched.

What's The Tea?

8 July 2

Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week we hear about an unfaithful girlfriend who will stop at nothing to get her boyfriend back. 

Zindzi Mandela passes on at age 59

Local

'High Court ruling will end leadership battle at Pentecostal Holiness Church'

Local

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

Local

Gauteng closing on 100,000 coronavirus infections

13 July 2020 9:59 AM

Minister Pandor shocked by passing of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 9:49 AM

More arrests as Cele vows to bolster security after church hostage incident

13 July 2020 9:14 AM

