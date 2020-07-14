Health And Wellness; Eating and exercise-past the 109 days

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Wits Awards John Kani an Honorary Doctorate
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
Today at 15:10
EWN: SAA rescue plan vote
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Mozambican jihadist insurgency only to be discussed behind closed doors
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann, analyst at ACLED
Today at 15:48
Inclusive Education
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Avivit Cherrington, Senior lecturer at Stadio's school of Education
Today at 15:52
Biggest Powerball Jackpot since 2015
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba
Today at 16:10
SAA CREDITORS TO TAKE CRUCIAL VOTE OVER BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:52
Calls to be honest about Covid19 status
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mandla Shabangu, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial secretary
Today at 17:20
Numsa's invesment Company set to supply antiviral drug for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khandani Msibi, CEO of the Numsa Investment Company
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather Forecaster Edward Engelbrecht says Gauteng is not going to experience as intense a weather as the Western Cape. 14 July 2020 1:52 PM
Doomscrolling: What is it and why is it important to stop? Mandy Wiener speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about some of the anxiety experienced in the face of COVID-19. 14 July 2020 1:45 PM
ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller Listeners express their frustrations with the service from Eskom on The Clement Manyethela Show. 14 July 2020 12:14 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19 Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One). 13 July 2020 7:10 PM
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Health And Wellness; Eating and exercise-past the 109 days

Health And Wellness; Eating and exercise-past the 109 days

14 July 2020 12:02 PM

Clement chats to Fitness and health entrepreneur Stacey Holland about committing to healthy diets and exercising during lockdown


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Calls for public to participate in the new regulations

14 July 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom continues with power cuts despite return of some units to the grid

14 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clement chats to Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter about recent power cuts, despite return of some units to the grid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explanation behind false positive/negative COVID19 tests

14 July 2020 12:04 PM

Clement is joined to by Professor Pierre Durand, who explains the reason behind people getting false positive or negative COVID19 results

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of work: How to emerge from the lockdown stronger and more resilient

14 July 2020 11:40 AM

Clement talks to Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja Van Beek about balancing work-life and setting boundaries with your colleagues when working from home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of word

14 July 2020 10:33 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

14 July 2020 10:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: How to Heal Prejudice

13 July 2020 12:47 PM

Clement is joined by Clinical Psychologist  Hayden Knibbs who takes us through the healing stages after dealing with prejudice. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Zindzi Mandela

13 July 2020 12:45 PM

Former Chief of State Protocol Kingsley Makhubela pays tribute to  Zindzi Mandela

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflections on the ANC’s economic reform paper

13 July 2020 11:05 AM

Clement chats to the ANC’s Enoch Gondongwana, Economist Duma Gqubule and Cosatu’s first deputy president Mike Shingange about the economic reform paper that the ruling party launched on Friday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather

Local

ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller

Local

Outpouring of tributes for Zindzi Mandela, says Denmark’s Ambassador Rehfield

14 July 2020 12:54 PM

Two days after sales ban, high-end booze stolen from Cape liquor store

14 July 2020 12:45 PM

Mkhize praises George Mukhari Hospital staffers' commitment to COVID-19 fight

14 July 2020 12:27 PM

