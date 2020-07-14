Health And Wellness; Eating and exercise-past the 109 days

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Wits Awards John Kani an Honorary Doctorate
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Car repossession and how to avoid it
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sarah Nicholson - Commercial Manager for JustMoney
Today at 15:10
EWN: SAA rescue plan vote
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Mozambican jihadist insurgency only to be discussed behind closed doors
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann, analyst at ACLED
Today at 15:48
Inclusive Education
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Avivit Cherrington, Senior lecturer at Stadio's school of Education
Today at 15:52
Biggest Powerball Jackpot since 2015
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba
Today at 16:10
SAA CREDITORS TO TAKE CRUCIAL VOTE OVER BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:52
Calls to be honest about Covid19 status
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mandla Shabangu, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial secretary
Today at 17:20
Numsa's invesment Company set to supply antiviral drug for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khandani Msibi, CEO of the Numsa Investment Company
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
