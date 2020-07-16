MEC Xolile Nqata

Today at 15:16 EWN: Zandile Gumede in court for corruption case Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Nkosikhona Duma

Today at 15:20 Chefs for Compassion- Mandela Day campaign Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef

Today at 15:23 City of Joburg- Alternatives for MES Ekhaya residents Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Eunice Mgcina, MMC of Health and Social Development

Today at 15:51 Cosatu challenging 100% taxi capacity load Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Sizwe Pamla - Spokesperson at COSATU

Today at 15:53 Technical experts from Germany flown in to assist Eskom Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to SA

Today at 16:20 Stokvels serving a new purpose during lockdown Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Stokvel Growth Manager at FNB Cash Investments

Today at 16:45 How many jobs have been lost, or are at risk, at some of the country’s top restaurants. Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Today at 16:53 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature: Doing 5 savings hacks in the time of COVID Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 17:11 State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health

Today at 18:13 Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

