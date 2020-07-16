Hanging Out With Clement: Nakhane Toure

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday. 16 July 2020 4:12 PM
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
View all Local
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor... 16 July 2020 3:21 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:42 AM
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Hanging Out With Clement: Nakhane Toure

Hanging Out With Clement: Nakhane Toure

16 July 2020 12:26 PM

This week, Clement profiles singer-songwriter, author and actor Nakhane about his childhood and celebration of the projects he’s worked on


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Across The Desk With Clement

16 July 2020 12:27 PM

Clement is joined by Carte Blanche Presenter Masa Kekana and Newzroom Afrika’s senior politics reporter, Ziyanda Ngcobo about topical issues this week. Topics included lockdown entanglements and journalists’ close proximities with politicians.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MEC Xolile Nqata

16 July 2020 12:23 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

16 July 2020 10:19 AM

Clement chats to Eastern Cape MEC of Cogta Xolile Nqatha about his pronouncements saying that people accused of corruption should not be held accountable while in quarantine because their immune systems might not handle the stress.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explaining the numbers behind farm attacks

15 July 2020 12:58 PM

Clement talks to SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and NWU Associate Professor o Law, Elmien Du Plessis about the numbers and myths behind farm attacks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener's Choice: Where are the Cuban doctors and have they been effective?

15 July 2020 12:50 PM

Clement is joined by a Cuban doctor who provides an update on the deployment of the Cuban brigade to help with the COVID19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea: Gaslighting in the workplace

15 July 2020 12:48 PM

This week, Clement speaks to Babalwa, a listener who shares her experience about gaslighting in the work place.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How effective is the ANC’s integrity commission?

15 July 2020 11:37 AM

 

Clement chats to the ANC’s Integrity Commission’s Chairperson, George Mashamba on the role of the commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

15 July 2020 10:29 AM

Clement speaks to Prof Haroon Saloojee from the University of the Witwatersrand's pediatrics and child health department about the science behind government reopening schools

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for public to participate in the new regulations

14 July 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA

Business

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

World Local

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Business

EWN Highlights

'A tough 18 months lie ahead for SA economy'- Allianz economist

16 July 2020 9:16 PM

Batohi: Powers of authorities vital in fight against COVID-19 related crime

16 July 2020 8:10 PM

Eskom says no load shedding for the rest of the week

16 July 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA