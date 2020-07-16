Hanging Out With Clement: Nakhane Toure

This week, Clement profiles singer-songwriter, author and actor Nakhane about his childhood and celebration of the projects he’s worked on
Clement is joined by Carte Blanche Presenter Masa Kekana and Newzroom Afrika's senior politics reporter, Ziyanda Ngcobo about topical issues this week. Topics included lockdown entanglements and journalists' close proximities with politicians.
Clement chats to Eastern Cape MEC of Cogta Xolile Nqatha about his pronouncements saying that people accused of corruption should not be held accountable while in quarantine because their immune systems might not handle the stress.
Clement talks to SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and NWU Associate Professor o Law, Elmien Du Plessis about the numbers and myths behind farm attacks.
Clement is joined by a Cuban doctor who provides an update on the deployment of the Cuban brigade to help with the COVID19 pandemic.
This week, Clement speaks to Babalwa, a listener who shares her experience about gaslighting in the work place.
Clement chats to the ANC’s Integrity Commission’s Chairperson, George Mashamba on the role of the commission.
Clement speaks to Prof Haroon Saloojee from the University of the Witwatersrand's pediatrics and child health department about the science behind government reopening schools
Guest: Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services,