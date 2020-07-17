Effects of COVID19 on the future of social life

Clement Manyathela speaks to Farah Fortune, Director Of African Star Comms & Event Management at African Star Communication and Tasneem Kariem, Event Specialist with 16years experience in the Events Industry both International & Local on the future of Social Life in the country during the pandemic.
Dr Elna Rudolph, Clinical Head: My Sexual Health talks about the positive and negative effects of breakup sexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Alison Tilley, Chief Operations Officer at Open Democracy Advice Centre on the Investigation into a magistrate who is Lenient on rapistsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Carte Blanche Presenter Masa Kekana and Newzroom Afrika’s senior politics reporter, Ziyanda Ngcobo about topical issues this week. Topics included lockdown entanglements and journalists’ close proximities with politicians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week, Clement profiles singer-songwriter, author and actor Nakhane about his childhood and celebration of the projects he’s worked onLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Eastern Cape MEC of Cogta Xolile Nqatha about his pronouncements saying that people accused of corruption should not be held accountable while in quarantine because their immune systems might not handle the stress.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement talks to SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole and NWU Associate Professor o Law, Elmien Du Plessis about the numbers and myths behind farm attacks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by a Cuban doctor who provides an update on the deployment of the Cuban brigade to help with the COVID19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST