The effect on the alcohol ban and overnight curfew on trauma units

Clements speaks to Mande Toubkin from Netcare, Dr Patricia Saffy from Helen Joseph and sister Carmen Miller from Groote Schuur hospital about the state of trauma units this past weekend with the reintroduced curfew and alcohol ban in place.
Clement speaks to Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to South Africa, about bilateral cooperation at this time and how previous agreements signed between the two governments have been affected by COVID 19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Elna Rudolph, Clinical Head: My Sexual Health talks about the positive and negative effects of breakup sexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Farah Fortune, Director Of African Star Comms & Event Management at African Star Communication and Tasneem Kariem, Event Specialist with 16years experience in the Events Industry both International & Local on the future of Social Life in the country during the pandemic.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Alison Tilley, Chief Operations Officer at Open Democracy Advice Centre on the Investigation into a magistrate who is Lenient on rapistsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Carte Blanche Presenter Masa Kekana and Newzroom Afrika’s senior politics reporter, Ziyanda Ngcobo about topical issues this week. Topics included lockdown entanglements and journalists’ close proximities with politicians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week, Clement profiles singer-songwriter, author and actor Nakhane about his childhood and celebration of the projects he’s worked onLISTEN TO PODCAST