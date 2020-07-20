The effect on the alcohol ban and overnight curfew on trauma units

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 12:15
ZONDO COMMISSION
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:40
Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home “ups” and liquor and job “downs”
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
The effect on the alcohol ban and overnight curfew on trauma units

The effect on the alcohol ban and overnight curfew on trauma units

20 July 2020 10:39 AM

Clements speaks to Mande Toubkin from Netcare, Dr Patricia Saffy from Helen Joseph and sister Carmen Miller from Groote Schuur hospital about the state of trauma units this past weekend with the reintroduced curfew and alcohol ban in place. 


Germany South Africa relations during COVID19 pandemic

20 July 2020 10:58 AM

Clement speaks to Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to South Africa, about bilateral cooperation at this time and how previous agreements signed between the two governments have been affected by COVID 19. 

#702Openline

20 July 2020 10:14 AM
Relationships: Breakup Sex

17 July 2020 12:59 PM

Dr Elna Rudolph, Clinical Head: My Sexual Health talks about the positive and negative effects of breakup sex

Effects of COVID19 on the future of social life

17 July 2020 11:09 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Farah Fortune, Director Of African Star Comms & Event Management at African Star Communication and Tasneem Kariem, Event Specialist with 16years experience in the Events Industry both International & Local on the future of Social Life in the country during the pandemic. 

 

Investigation into a magistrate who is soft on rapists drags

17 July 2020 10:49 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Alison Tilley, Chief Operations Officer at Open Democracy Advice Centre on the Investigation into a magistrate who is Lenient on rapists  

#702Openline

17 July 2020 10:35 AM
Across The Desk With Clement

16 July 2020 12:27 PM

Clement is joined by Carte Blanche Presenter Masa Kekana and Newzroom Afrika’s senior politics reporter, Ziyanda Ngcobo about topical issues this week. Topics included lockdown entanglements and journalists’ close proximities with politicians.

Hanging Out With Clement: Nakhane Toure

16 July 2020 12:26 PM

This week, Clement profiles singer-songwriter, author and actor Nakhane about his childhood and celebration of the projects he’s worked on

MEC Xolile Nqata

16 July 2020 12:23 PM
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

Local

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

Business Lifestyle

23 KZN municipalities say Ingonyama Trust owes over R300m in outstanding rates

21 July 2020 7:27 AM

SAB: Unfair to attribute rise in trauma cases to reintroduction of alcohol sales

21 July 2020 7:17 AM

CoCT says it has its hands full dealing with land invasions

21 July 2020 7:00 AM

