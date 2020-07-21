The root of the rot in the Eastern Cape

Clement chats to Political Analyst Ongama Mtimka, Journalist Estelle Ellis and Equal Education’s Eastern Cape’s Coordinator Tshepi Motlhabane about the corruption in the Eastern Cape that is paralyzing its health and education systems.
Clement is joined by Nutritional Therapist Nicci Robertson who gives listeners an explainer about co-morbiditiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Audrey Johnson about employees’ rights when a company enters financial hardships such as retrenchments and business rescue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi about Nomvula Mokonyane’s testimony at the state capture inquiry, where she labelled Agrizzi as a misogynist and liar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to South Africa, about bilateral cooperation at this time and how previous agreements signed between the two governments have been affected by COVID 19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clements speaks to Mande Toubkin from Netcare, Dr Patricia Saffy from Helen Joseph and sister Carmen Miller from Groote Schuur hospital about the state of trauma units this past weekend with the reintroduced curfew and alcohol ban in place.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Elna Rudolph, Clinical Head: My Sexual Health talks about the positive and negative effects of breakup sexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Farah Fortune, Director Of African Star Comms & Event Management at African Star Communication and Tasneem Kariem, Event Specialist with 16years experience in the Events Industry both International & Local on the future of Social Life in the country during the pandemic.