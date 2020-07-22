What's The Tea- Uninvited house guests

Clement and listeners reflect on friends who bring uninvited guests at parties
Clement chats to Deputy Minister of Constitutional Development John Jeffrey and Judges Matter's Allison Tilley about the provisional suspension of Magistrate Kholeka Bodlani pending the outcome of an investigation into her fitness to hold office.
Clement is joined by Social Analyst Tessa Dooms and Sunday Times, Business Day columnist Peter Bruce to chat about government's response and communication strategy during the coronavirus pandemic.
SADAG's Clinical Psychologist Zamo Mbele answers this week's Listener's Choice on whether mental illness can be regarded as a co-morbidity.
Clement chats to ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang and Sello Mlangeni about the Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni's passing.
Clement is joined by Nutritional Therapist Nicci Robertson who gives listeners an explainer about co-morbidities
Clement chats to Audrey Johnson about employees' rights when a company enters financial hardships such as retrenchments and business rescue.
Clement chats to Political Analyst Ongama Mtimka, Journalist Estelle Ellis and Equal Education's Eastern Cape's Coordinator Tshepi Motlhabane about the corruption in the Eastern Cape that is paralyzing its health and education systems.
Clement chats to Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi about Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony at the state capture inquiry, where she labelled Agrizzi as a misogynist and liar.