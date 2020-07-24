President Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption

Couples therapist, Louis Venter, helps us navigate the tough space couples may face after there has been infidelity in a relationship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How should we best tell the story of the African continent and WHO is best placed to tell it? Clement in conversation with Paballo Chauke and Silindokuhle Mavuso.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Basil Manuel, Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa) AND Jaco Deacon National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schoolsabout the plans going forward for public schools.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rams Mabote and Rami Chuene join Clement to discuss issues including Gender-Based Violence, the Black Lives Matter movement and cashiers short changing their customers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and media personality, Anele Mdoda, spend time reflecting on their days at Tuks, early days of television and what the future holds for her.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and listeners reflect on friends who bring uninvited guests at partiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement chats to Deputy Minister of Constitutional Development John Jeffrey and Judges Matter’s Allison Tilley about the provisional suspension of Magistrate Kholeka Bodlani pending the outcome of an investigation into her fitness to hold office.LISTEN TO PODCAST