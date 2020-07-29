Tavern owners suffering under lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Vivienne Cannan
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Vivienne Cannan - Founder of aha Africa
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency Council for the Advancement of the Constitution calls for government to prosecute those responsible for COVID-19 corruption. 31 July 2020 5:08 PM
News24 launches new monthly subscription service Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content. 31 July 2020 1:32 PM
'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament. 31 July 2020 11:50 AM
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk abou letting cameras into her life as well as her music.. 31 July 2020 4:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries. 31 July 2020 12:20 AM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Tavern owners suffering under lockdown

Tavern owners suffering under lockdown

29 July 2020 11:03 AM

Clement talks to Lucky Ntimane from the National Liquor Traders Council about the effect that the pandemic and alcohol ban has had on tavern owners.


Relationships focus- how to get your groove back

31 July 2020 12:09 PM

This week, Clement chats to Pyscho-Sexologist Chantal Fowler about how single parents can get back into relationships after a break up or death of the other parent.

Looking at the political instability in Zimbabwe

31 July 2020 11:42 AM

Clement is joined by Zimbabwean Journalist Zenzele Ndebele, the International Crisis Group’s Piers Pigou and Zimbabwean Politician Dr Shingi Munyezi about the current instability and arrests of journalists in the country.

Khomotso Phahlane fired

31 July 2020 11:19 AM

Clement takes reaction from the DA and ISS on the former acting national SAPS commissioner Khomotso Phahlane being fired after being on suspension on misconduct charges for 3 years.

ANC condemns Boy Mamabolo after verbal attack on journalist

31 July 2020 10:36 AM

Clement chats to ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe on action to be taken against party member Boy Mamabolo after threatening Sunday World Journalist Ngwako Malatji on the phone.

#702Openline

31 July 2020 10:23 AM
Across the Desk

30 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clement joined by former government spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete and Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng as they discuss a range of topics including sexual pleasure, Netflix binge watching and what we miss most while being under Lockdown. 

Hanging out with Clement- Romeo Kumalo

30 July 2020 11:37 AM

Businessman, entrepreneur, and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo, shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future. 

#702Openline

30 July 2020 10:37 AM
What's The Tea- Backstabbing friendships

29 July 2020 12:04 PM

This week, we look at dealing with betrayal from people you consider close friends

Listeners' Choice: Cohabitation

29 July 2020 11:54 AM

Clement is joined by Senior Partner at Nqoko Sithole Inc, Ndileka Nqoko about the legalities of cohabitation

Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency

Local

Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector

Politics

'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'

Politics

SARB: Several parties have shown interest in reviving VBS Bank

31 July 2020 6:50 PM

Trade union Uasa to approach courts over months of unpaid salaries at Denel

31 July 2020 6:38 PM

South Africans push back against 5G towers in their backyards

31 July 2020 6:28 PM

