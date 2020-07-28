The LGBTIQ+ Community And COVID19

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane June 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature -Employees wellness for Millennials and Gen Z
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm. 3 August 2020 6:00 PM
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges. 3 August 2020 4:40 PM
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law' Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action. 3 August 2020 1:02 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown' Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooli... 3 August 2020 11:58 AM
'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.' 2 August 2020 3:49 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
The LGBTIQ+ Community And COVID19

The LGBTIQ+ Community And COVID19

28 July 2020 11:18 AM

Clement talks to Keval Harie and Thomars Shamuyarira about the challenges that the LGBTIQ+ community has been facing during the lockdown.


Has COVID19 looting revived ANC factions?

3 August 2020 11:25 AM

Clement speaks to News24 and Sunday Times political reporters Tshidi Madia and Sthembile Cele about the ANC factions and how that, coupled with recent corruption, will affect the party in upcoming local elections

#702Openline

3 August 2020 10:06 AM
Relationships focus- how to get your groove back

31 July 2020 12:09 PM

This week, Clement chats to Pyscho-Sexologist Chantal Fowler about how single parents can get back into relationships after a break up or death of the other parent.

Looking at the political instability in Zimbabwe

31 July 2020 11:42 AM

Clement is joined by Zimbabwean Journalist Zenzele Ndebele, the International Crisis Group’s Piers Pigou and Zimbabwean Politician Dr Shingi Munyezi about the current instability and arrests of journalists in the country.

Khomotso Phahlane fired

31 July 2020 11:19 AM

Clement takes reaction from the DA and ISS on the former acting national SAPS commissioner Khomotso Phahlane being fired after being on suspension on misconduct charges for 3 years.

ANC condemns Boy Mamabolo after verbal attack on journalist

31 July 2020 10:36 AM

Clement chats to ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe on action to be taken against party member Boy Mamabolo after threatening Sunday World Journalist Ngwako Malatji on the phone.

#702Openline

31 July 2020 10:23 AM
Across the Desk

30 July 2020 12:05 PM

Clement joined by former government spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete and Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng as they discuss a range of topics including sexual pleasure, Netflix binge watching and what we miss most while being under Lockdown. 

Hanging out with Clement- Romeo Kumalo

30 July 2020 11:37 AM

Businessman, entrepreneur, and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo, shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future. 

#702Openline

30 July 2020 10:37 AM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group

Politics

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

Business Opinion Africa

Unions: Basic Ed Dept failed to give detailed report on school re-opening

3 August 2020 8:55 PM

NSFAS funding applications officially opened

3 August 2020 8:33 PM

Judge Makhubele’s testimony postponed after wrangle over evidence leader

3 August 2020 7:55 PM

