Clement speaks to News24 and Sunday Times political reporters Tshidi Madia and Sthembile Cele about the ANC factions and how that, coupled with recent corruption, will affect the party in upcoming local elections
This week, Clement chats to Pyscho-Sexologist Chantal Fowler about how single parents can get back into relationships after a break up or death of the other parent.
Clement is joined by Zimbabwean Journalist Zenzele Ndebele, the International Crisis Group's Piers Pigou and Zimbabwean Politician Dr Shingi Munyezi about the current instability and arrests of journalists in the country.
Clement takes reaction from the DA and ISS on the former acting national SAPS commissioner Khomotso Phahlane being fired after being on suspension on misconduct charges for 3 years.
Clement chats to ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe on action to be taken against party member Boy Mamabolo after threatening Sunday World Journalist Ngwako Malatji on the phone.
Clement joined by former government spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete and Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng as they discuss a range of topics including sexual pleasure, Netflix binge watching and what we miss most while being under Lockdown.
Businessman, entrepreneur, and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo, shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future.